[BN] Blitz newsletter: Jets' Henry Anderson fined for hit on Hauschka

The Bills were upset with Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson last week after he leveled kicker Stephen Hauschka and injured him. Anderson defended the play as legal, but the league disagreed.

Though Anderson was not given a penalty on the play, the NFL fined him $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

Jets cornerback Buster Skrine also reportedly received a fine from the game. He was docked $24,054 for his hit on Josh Allen that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty, according to the New York Post.

Skrine also caused a stir in a Bills-Jets game last season when he tripped Zay Jones after getting beat on a route. Jones injured his knee on the play, but Skrine wasn't fined.

Why the Bills have become a wide receiver wasteland? Interesting quote from Brandon Beane here:

“This is going to sound funny, but we don't sit there and say, ‘this is a No. 1 receiver,’ ” Beane said in an interview with The Buffalo News. “There are some elite, elite guys, but where do you draw the line of who's a true No. 1? Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Odell Beckham, Antonio Brown, those guys obviously are it. “A lot of teams have good receivers, but are they a true No. 1? Look at the Rams. Their offense is really good. Do they have a No. 1? I look at it as, there's very few guys in that elite category that just take over games. I'm looking for good players, good receivers, and we'll take as many of them as you can get.”

5 things to watch when Bills host Lions: Check this out: If the Bills rush for 165 yards as a team, it will be the fifth straight game they've achieved that feat. The Bills haven't done that five games in a row since 1975.

Week 15 power rankings: The Bills stayed 26th, but there's a new team on top.

Voice of the Fan: Trying to make sense of a baffling season: "One would be hard-pressed to name one truly great catch a Bills receiver has made this entire season. Good if not very good ones, sure. A handful. But a 'great' one? Name it."

