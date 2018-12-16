BLUEHS, Otto

BLUEHS - Otto December 10, 2018, age 92, beloved husband of Ida (nee Behr) Bluehs; dear father of Harald (Cindy) Bluehs; loving grandfather of Pamela (David) Rote and Andrew (Kristin) Bluehs; great-grandfather of Kayleigh, Hayden, Alexis, Benjamin, and Ella. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Otto's memory to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com