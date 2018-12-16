BELTZ, Ellen M. "Sally"

BELTZ - Ellen M. "Sally"

Of Lancaster, NY, passed away on December 8, 2018. A loving mother to seven children: David Beltz (Jenifer), John Beltz, Ellen Beltz (Don Anstett), Katie Rudinski (Steve), Margaret Vargo, Susan Beltz (Doug Clement) and Doug Beltz (Ameet); and grandmother to nine grandchildren: Amanda, Danielle (Matt), Lauren (Jake), Kelsey, Justin, Dylan, Joe, Sonia, and Gavin; and three great-grandchildren: Austyn, Evan and Raegan. Former wife of John Beltz (deceased); sister of Barbara Anderson (deceased), and a loyal friend to many, Sally was a nurse, union organizer, and defender of civil rights, and always found the humor in life. Private memorials to be arranged. Donations may be made in Sally's memory to Food Bank of Western New York.