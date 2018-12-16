BALL, Harold G.

BALL - Harold G. December 12, 2018. Son of the late Alfonse and Sophie (nee Kwiatkowski) Ball; brother of the late Joseph (late Mildred), Edward (late Dolores), Francis (late Mildred), Florence (late Salvatore) Corsi, Donald A. (late Beverly); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday 5-8 PM. Chapel Service Tuesday 9:30 AM. Mr. Ball was a member of the Knights of Columbus #2243, American Legion Matthew Glab Post #1477, and American Legion Post #567.