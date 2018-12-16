ARNST, Frank H.

ARNST - Frank H. Of Blasdell. Entered into rest December 13, 2018. Beloved husband of the late MaryAnn (nee Gabor) Arnst; devoted father of Mark (Francine) Arnst, Kathleen (John) Demerle, Joseph (Dianna) Arnst, Russell Arnst and the late Mary Beth (Vincent) Barry; cherished grandfather of Stephen Arnst, Jillian (Brian) Tefft, Aaron (Evelyn) Arnst, Lisa (John) Keem and Vincent (Alyssa) Barry; and five great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Frank and Helen Arnst; dear brother of the late Helen (late James) Keegan and Dolores (late James) Lewis. No prior visitation, Private Service. Mr. Arnst was an anatomical gift donor to the University of Buffalo. Contributions may be made in Frank's memory to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com