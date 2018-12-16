Anthony D. Page Sr., 88, retired Buffalo school administrator

Oct. 15, 1930 – Dec. 13, 2018

Anthony D. Page Sr., of Buffalo, a retired Buffalo school administrator, died Thursday after a lengthy illness. He was 88.

Born in Dunsmore, Pa., he moved to Buffalo with his parents as a child and was a 1948 graduate of Grover Cleveland High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in 1952 and a master’s degree from Canisius in 1955.

Mr. Page taught at Buffalo School 37 for four years and served as a guidance counselor. He went on to be a counselor at School 77, Genesee-Humboldt Junior High School, the Manpower Development Center and McKinley High School.

In 1970, he was assigned to the School Department office as a counselor for Pupil Personnel Services, then was appointed supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services in 1971. He retired in 1987.

He was active in many civic and religious organizations, including the Holy Name Society, the Buffalo Teachers Federation, the West Side Businessmen’s Association and the alumni associations at Grover Cleveland High School and Canisius College.

He also was secretary of the 26th Ward Republican Club and a longtime member of the School Masters Association.

He and his wife maintained a summer home for 45 years at Sherkston Shores, Ont.

In retirement, he enjoyed fishing, bowling and harness racing.

His wife of 59 years, the former Elizabeth M. “Betty” Nappa, a nurse and a Buffalo teacher, died in 2013.

Survivors include two sons, John M. and Anthony D. Jr.; two brothers, Nicholas and Salvatore; two sisters, Antoinette Lojacono and Rosemarie Allaire; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A gathering in his memory will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lombardo Funeral Home, 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.