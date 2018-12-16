Five Cardinal O’Hara Hawks scored in double figures Saturday in an 80-77 overtime victory over Health Sciences in the Ad-Pro Public/

Private Challenge at St. Mary’s of Lancaster.

Jermaine Haynes (17), Avion Harris (17), Justin Hemphill (12), Haakim Siner (11) and Jaedin Cottman (10) hit double-digits in the win over the Falcons, who were the No. 1 small schools team in last season’s coaches poll and runners-up in the state public schools Class B tournament and this year are ranked eighth among large schools.

The balanced attack by the Hawks overcame a 27-point performance by senior point guard Kameron Briggs of Health Sciences. DeCiare Riley had 18 points for the Falcons.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude pulled away in the second half for a 59-45 victory over Clarence. Tahron Goudelock led the Tigers with 18 points, John Shields added 14 and Jeremy Glinski 12.

Peter Auer scored 29 of his 37 points in the first half of Maple Grove’s 89-78 victory over Christian Central. Tyler McPherson had 25 for the Red Dragons.

No. 1 ranked Park School (3-0) was in peak form as it rolled over Orchard Park, 75-48, the final game of the AdPro quadrupleheader at St. Mary’s. The Pioneers built a 39-19 halftime advantage behind the play of Quentin Nnagbo, who had 22 points. Nate Wereski led the Quakers with 18 points.

Lancers defenders put the clamps on Haskell

Freshman Shay Ciezki scored 25 points with six rebounds, five steals and six assists and was named tournament MVP but a team defensive masterpiece against Franklinville star Danielle Haskell led St. Mary’s of Lancaster to an 84-37 victory over the Panthers in the championship game of the Franklinville Tournament.

"Great team defense held her to three baskets," said St. Mary’s coach Jason Kline. "It took an unbelievable team effort."

The Lancers hounded Haskell with double teams and collapsing defenses with Ciezki, Lauren Nawojski and Parris Maroney getting the primary assignment at times on the Franklinville star, who scored 41 against Southwestern on Friday night and 35 at Sacred Heart on Wednesday.

St. Mary’s is averaging 87 points a game, creating offense from its "high pressure, high intensity defense that creates a lot of turnovers, and we try to get shots up early," Kline said.

Haskell finished with 16 points, 10 coming at the free-throw line.

It was the fourth win in five nights for the Lancers, who will face Lake Shore on Thursday and are entered in the Bishop Ludden Tournament in Syracuse during Christmas Week.

O’Hara girls go to 2-0 in She Got Game classic

Cardinal O’Hara won its second game in the She Got Game Classic in the Washington, D.C. area, defeating Gwynn Park (Md.), 68-62, at Bishop McNamara High in Forestville, Md.,

Robbyn Sommerville had 13 points for the Hawks while Mia McCarthy and Aaliyah Parker had 12 points each.

On Friday, O’Hara defeated Parkland (Md.), 58-35, as Angel Parker had 14 points and was named MVP of the game. McCarthy had 11 points while Sommerville, Tatiana Smith

and Aaliyah Parker had eight points each.

O’Hara (3-1) will face Bishop Wuerl (N.C.) at 11 a.m. today to close out its play in the classic.

Williamsville North, Tonawanda, Amherst wrestlers win two titles each

Williamsville North, Tonawanda and Amherst had two individual winners each Saturday in the ECIC Wrestling Championships at Starpoint.

Cameron Catrabone and Michael Catanzaro of Williamsville North won at 99 and 126 pounds respectively for the Spartans. Catanzaro took his match with a major decision.

Tonawanda’s winners were Zach Braddell at 138 pounds and Jason Frazer at 182.

Antoine Walker won at 120 pounds and Ryan Bitka at 285 won for Amherst.

Other champions were Carson Alberti of Depew/Cheektowaga at 106 pounds, Aiden Rabideau of Clarence at 132, Johnny Putney of East Aurora at 145, Giovanni Schifano of Eden at 152, Cory Day of Iroquois at 160, Dylan Wojciechowski of Frontier at 171 and Mike Pataky of Orchard Park at 195 and John Haberman of Hamburg at 220.