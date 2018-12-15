Would-be motor home buyer apparently duped on Craigslist

Police are investigating reports that a Newfane man lost $8,000 recently when he attempted to purchase a motor home advertised on Craigslist.

The victim told police that he found a 1999 Gulfstream recreational vehicle advertised on Craigslist Dec. 5, and was subsequently directed to the website of a Tampa, Fla., company to complete payment. After making the requested wire transfer of funds, he was advised that he would be contacted within 48 hours to arrange transport of the vehicle. He contacted local authorities when five days passed without any word from the company.

When the victim tried going on the company website again, he learned that it was no longer active. The investigation has been assumed by the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Bureau.