WILCOX, Grace L. (Lynch)

WILCOX - Grace L. (nee Lynch)

December 11, 2018, beloved wife of the late John D. Wilcox; loving mother of Kathleen A. (Michael) Wilkins, John H. (Michelle) Wilcox, J. Patrick (Amie) Wilcox, Mary (Chris) Allan and Eileen (Michael) Theuerkauf; cherished grandmother of 13; devoted great-grandmother of one; dear sister of the late John W. Lynch and Rosemary Wilcox. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, December 16th from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10 o'clock in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Main St. and Harris Hill, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com