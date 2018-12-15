Share this article

Buffalo Common Council will review a local law that would place restrictions for owners leaving their pet dogs tethered outside to stationary objects like fences for long periods of time in extreme hot or cold weather. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

Buffalo soon may have a law for when dogs can be tied up outdoors

A new dog-tethering ordinance dictating when it would be too cold or too hot to keep a dog chained or leashed outside may soon be on the books in Buffalo.

A draft of the local law will be reviewed during the Common Council's legislation committee on Tuesday.

Gary Willoughby II, president and chief executive officer of the SPCA Serving Erie County, is scheduled to speak during the meeting, said Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto. He introduced the resolution over the summer after two SPCA officials reached out to city. The Council then directed the Law department to begin working with SPCA and others to draft legislation.

The committee meets at 2 p.m. in Council chambers, 13th floor of City Hall.

