A holiday light display along Buffalo's Niagara Street. (John Hickey/News file photo)

To all holiday shopping procrastinators: BNMC has a gift for you

Looking for that last-minute holiday gift?

The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus has you covered with its annual Last Minute Holiday Gift Market from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the Innovation Center on the first floor at 640 Ellicott St.

More than 25 small businesses are participating this year, selling a variety of items, including bow ties, ornaments, keychains, scarves and pillows, photography, plants and succulents, books, stationery, dog bandannas, clothing and accessories.

The lineup of vendors includes:

  • Anne Bliss Scarves
  • ASA Janitorial Services (in-home cleaning)
  • Black Monarchy
  • Born and Raised Shop
  • Classic Knot
  • Daddy’s Plants
  • Pine Apple Company
  • Honey + Punch Children’s Books
  • MMW Style
  • Reddy Bikeshare
  • Rooted Locally
  • SimplyPlainFancy
  • Tom Warner Photography
  • TrainSMART

 

 

 

