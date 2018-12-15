To all holiday shopping procrastinators: BNMC has a gift for you
Looking for that last-minute holiday gift?
The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus has you covered with its annual Last Minute Holiday Gift Market from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the Innovation Center on the first floor at 640 Ellicott St.
More than 25 small businesses are participating this year, selling a variety of items, including bow ties, ornaments, keychains, scarves and pillows, photography, plants and succulents, books, stationery, dog bandannas, clothing and accessories.
The lineup of vendors includes:
- Anne Bliss Scarves
- ASA Janitorial Services (in-home cleaning)
- Black Monarchy
- Born and Raised Shop
- Classic Knot
- Daddy’s Plants
- Pine Apple Company
- Honey + Punch Children’s Books
- MMW Style
- Reddy Bikeshare
- Rooted Locally
- SimplyPlainFancy
- Tom Warner Photography
- TrainSMART
