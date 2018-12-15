SZYBALA, Lucille (Lorkowski)

December 14, 2018, beloved wife of the late Daniel S.; devoted mother of Lucille (Thomas) Kancar, Dennis (Renee) Szybala and Maureen (Ron) Menczynski; loving grandmother of Karen (James) Klubek, Kim (Robert Jr.) McEwen, Keith Kancar, Valerie Szybala, Julia (Stephen Hornbeck) Szybala, Brian and Aaron (Katie Hummel) Menczynski; great-grandmother of Nicholas, Michael, Alex, Jacob, Courtney, Madison, Trevor, Piper Jean and Caleb Daniel; great-great-grandmother of Charlie. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Sunday, from 2-7 PM. Mrs. Szybala was a member of the Lancaster and Autumn Wood Seniors, East Clinton Home Makers Association, Erie County Cooperative Extension, St. Casimir's Mothers Club and Our Lady of The Rosary Makers. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church, Monday at 9 AM (please assemble at church). Memorials in Lucille's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com