SARDINA, Vita Maria (Mardocco)

SARDINA - Vita Maria (nee Mardocco)

December 11, 2018, age 91; beloved wife of the late Anthony F. Sardina; loving mother of Frank (Lenore) Sardina, Maria (David) Blackburn, Catherine (David) Law, Charles (Billie) Wilson, and the late Pasquale V. Sardina; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; dearest sister of the late Frank (late Alice) and Joseph (Tammy) Mardocco; sister-in-law of Rev. John J. Sardina, Rose Sardina and the late Jerome (late Serafina) Sardina; also survived by dear family member Kathleen Sardina and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be offered Monday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from Resurrection RC Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. In honor of Vita's late son Pasquale, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.