Salamanca man accused of rape, predatory sex abuse of child
A Salamanca man was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape against a child by a Cattaraugus County grand jury on Friday.
Shawn Michael Sayers Sr., 32, of Herman Street, was also charged with two counts of predatory sexual abuse against a child and predatory sexual assault, according to Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb.
Sayers was arraigned in Olean Friday morning and taken to Cattaraugus County Jail in Little Valley.
Share this article