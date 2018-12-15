Salamanca man accused of rape, predatory sex abuse of child

A Salamanca man was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape against a child by a Cattaraugus County grand jury on Friday.

Shawn Michael Sayers Sr., 32, of Herman Street, was also charged with two counts of predatory sexual abuse against a child and predatory sexual assault, according to Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb.

Sayers was arraigned in Olean Friday morning and taken to Cattaraugus County Jail in Little Valley.