SABIA, Angelo J.

SABIA - Angelo J. December 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Marie D'Alessandro; dear father of Ralph Gizzi, Sandra Sabia, Gary (Colleen) Sabia and Ron (Joyce) Sabia; dearest grandfather of Alicia Gizzi, Steven, Anthony, Angelo and Jenna Sabia; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Sunday from 2-6 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, Monday at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at Church.