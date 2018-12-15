RUNK, Verna P.

RUNK - Verna P. Of Wheatfield, NY, passed away December 7, 2018. Born November 23, 1926 in Mahaffey, PA. She was the daughter of Bert and Blanche (Williams) Wiley. Verna worked for Lockport Savings Bank, in Lockport, where she was a bank manager. She was predeceased by her husband John Runk and also by her son John Runk. Verna is survived by her daughter Cheryl Runk and also predeceased by her siblings Carlton Wiley, Enloe Wiley, Melvin Wiley, David Wiley, Inez Crane, Marian Skindell, Earla Bell and Martha Wiley. Verna is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.