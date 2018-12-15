RISCILI, George A.

RISCILI - George A. 93, of Grand Island, husband of the late Rose T. (Gaetano) Riscili, on Friday, December 14, 2018 in Elderwood of Grand Island. Born in Westfield, NY he was the son of Joseph and Pauline Riscili. Father of Joseph (Melanie) Riscili and Thomas (Rosemarie) Riscili; grandchildren, Michael (Christine) Riscili, Mathew (Kathleen) Riscili, Leigh (Paul) Smith, Amy (Mark) Gardner, Jennifer Riscili, Thomas (Emily) Riscili, Jr. and Jessica Riscili; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Elliana, Andrew, Benjamin, Gabriel, Gavin, Trip, Samantha and Elizabeth; sister, Angie (late Peter) Patruno; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Demico and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Riscili was predeceased by his sisters, Frances Natale, Carrie Cammarata, Jennie Virga, Josephine Herkey, Rose Ungaro and Santa Ferro. Visitation Sunday from 2 - 8 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where Funeral Services will begin on Monday at 9:15 AM followed by George's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Family Parish at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 27th Street and Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Burial with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094 or Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, PO Box 426, Clarence, NY 14031. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.