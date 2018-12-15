Police probe pair of porch pirate complaints

Police are probing a pair of thefts in which packages were taken from porches, one containing a designer leather purse.

A resident of Alder Creek Drive North, Wheatfield, told police she ordered a black Michael Kors purse online and was notified by United Parcel Service that it was delivered to her home Dec. 8. She said she never saw the package and believes it was stolen.

A woman told Niagara Falls police that a package containing two hoodies was reportedly delivered Nov. 19 to an address on Byrd Avenue, off Portage Road, but she never received it. She told police that she believes a neighbor may have taken it. She was reimbursed by the seller for one of the hoodies, but remains out about $22, according to reports.