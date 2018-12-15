PALMIERO, Philip A. Sr.

PALMIERO - Philip A., Sr. December 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Regina M. Palmiero. Devoted father of Guy P. "Rocky" (Josefa) Palmiero and Philip A. Jr. (Rhonda) Palmiero; loving grandfather of Guy Jr., Anthony, Anne, Philip III, Sara Rae, Jake, Carly, Corey and Caitlyn; and eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of eight late siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. Sunday for memorial visitations from 4-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 33 Victoria Blvd. Kenmore, 14217 (corner of Victoria Blvd. and Delaware Ave.), Monday at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com