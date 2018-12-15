NFL power rankings: Week 15
Through Thursday's game. Last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. New Orleans Saints (11-2).
Division champs, can clinch a first-round bye with a victory and Chicago loss. (3)
2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2).
Same scenario as Saints. (1)
3. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3).
Beat the Steelers and Chiefs on the road in a span of five days. (6)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3).
Still in line for the top seed in the AFC. For now. (2)
5. Chicago Bears (9-4).
Clinches the NFC North with a victory or Minnesota loss. (7)
6. New England Patriots (9-4).
Clinches AFC East with a win and Dolphins loss. (4)
7. Houston Texans (9-4).
DeAndre Hopkins has a TD catch in five consecutive road games. (5)
8. Dallas Cowboys (8-5).
Looks like the Amari Cooper trade was worth it. (8)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1).
Have lost last four against New England. (9)
10. Seattle Seahawks (7-5).
Win and they’re in. (10)
11. Baltimore Ravens (7-6).
Lamar Jackson is starting over a healthy Joe Flacco. (11)
12. Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1).
Adam Thielen leads the league with 103 catches. (12)
13. Indianapolis Colts (7-6).
Andrew Luck has multiple TD passes in 17 of his last 20 games. (14)
14. Tennessee Titans (7-6).
Can Derrick Henry keep it rolling? (16)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7).
Have won five in a row against the Rams. (13)
16. Miami Dolphins (7-6).
Frank Gore surpassed LaDainian Tomlinson for fifth-most scrimmage yards in NFL history. (18)
17. Carolina Panthers (6-7).
Since Week 8, Christian McCaffery leads NFL with 12 TDs and is second with 960 scrimmage yards. (15)
18. Green Bay Packers (5-7-1).
Aaron Jones has a rushing TD in five consecutive games. (20)
19. Cleveland Browns (5-7-1).
So does Nick Chubb. (21)
20. Denver Broncos (6-7).
Own an 11-game winning streak against Cleveland. (17)
21. New York Giants (5-8).
Saquon Barkley’s 13 TDs are most by a rookie in franchise history. (22)
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-8).
Jameis Winston has multiple TD passes in four consecutive games. (19)
23. Detroit Lions (5-8).
Since 2016, Darius Slay leads NFL with 51 pass breakups and is second with 13 INTs. (23)
24. Atlanta Falcons (4-9).
Julio Jones leads the NFL with 1,429 receiving yards. (24)
25. Washington Redskins (6-7).
Josh Johnson will start for the first time in seven years. (25)
26. Buffalo Bills (4-9
Josh Allen is only player in NFL history with 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in consecutive games. (26)
27. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8).
Jeff Driskel makes his third career start. (29)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9).
Doug Marrone on the hot seat? (27)
29. New York Jets (4-9).
Elijah McGuire stepping up in place of the injured Isaiah Crowell. (32)
30. San Francisco 49ers (3-10).
Have lost nine consecutive games against Seattle. (30)
31. Arizona Cardinals (3-10).
Larry Fitzgerald owns the NFL record for most career catches with a single franchise. (28)
32. Oakland Raiders (3-10).
Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an INT in eight consecutive games. (31)
