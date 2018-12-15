NFL power rankings: Week 15

Through Thursday's game. Last week's ranking in parentheses.

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2).

Division champs, can clinch a first-round bye with a victory and Chicago loss. (3)

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2).

Same scenario as Saints. (1)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3).

Beat the Steelers and Chiefs on the road in a span of five days. (6)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3).

Still in line for the top seed in the AFC. For now. (2)

5. Chicago Bears (9-4).

Clinches the NFC North with a victory or Minnesota loss. (7)

6. New England Patriots (9-4).

Clinches AFC East with a win and Dolphins loss. (4)

7. Houston Texans (9-4).

DeAndre Hopkins has a TD catch in five consecutive road games. (5)

8. Dallas Cowboys (8-5).

Looks like the Amari Cooper trade was worth it. (8)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1).

Have lost last four against New England. (9)

10. Seattle Seahawks (7-5).

Win and they’re in. (10)

11. Baltimore Ravens (7-6).

Lamar Jackson is starting over a healthy Joe Flacco. (11)

12. Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1).

Adam Thielen leads the league with 103 catches. (12)

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

Andrew Luck has multiple TD passes in 17 of his last 20 games. (14)

14. Tennessee Titans (7-6).

Can Derrick Henry keep it rolling? (16)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7).

Have won five in a row against the Rams. (13)

16. Miami Dolphins (7-6).

Frank Gore surpassed LaDainian Tomlinson for fifth-most scrimmage yards in NFL history. (18)

17. Carolina Panthers (6-7).

Since Week 8, Christian McCaffery leads NFL with 12 TDs and is second with 960 scrimmage yards. (15)

18. Green Bay Packers (5-7-1).

Aaron Jones has a rushing TD in five consecutive games. (20)

19. Cleveland Browns (5-7-1).

So does Nick Chubb. (21)

20. Denver Broncos (6-7).

Own an 11-game winning streak against Cleveland. (17)

21. New York Giants (5-8).

Saquon Barkley’s 13 TDs are most by a rookie in franchise history. (22)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-8).

Jameis Winston has multiple TD passes in four consecutive games. (19)

23. Detroit Lions (5-8).

Since 2016, Darius Slay leads NFL with 51 pass breakups and is second with 13 INTs. (23)

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-9).

Julio Jones leads the NFL with 1,429 receiving yards. (24)

25. Washington Redskins (6-7).

Josh Johnson will start for the first time in seven years. (25)

26. Buffalo Bills (4-9

Josh Allen is only player in NFL history with 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in consecutive games. (26)

27. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8).

Jeff Driskel makes his third career start. (29)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9).

Doug Marrone on the hot seat? (27)

29. New York Jets (4-9).

Elijah McGuire stepping up in place of the injured Isaiah Crowell. (32)

30. San Francisco 49ers (3-10).

Have lost nine consecutive games against Seattle. (30)

31. Arizona Cardinals (3-10).

Larry Fitzgerald owns the NFL record for most career catches with a single franchise. (28)

32. Oakland Raiders (3-10).

Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an INT in eight consecutive games. (31)