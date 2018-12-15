NEEDHAM, Kathleen (McCarthy)

Needham - Kathleen (nee McCarthy)

Passed away on December 13, 2018; beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Needham; dear mother of Lisa (Donald) Heske and John (Sandralee) Needham; loving grandmother of Samantha and Gabriellalee; daughter of the late Samuel and Betty (Devine) McCarthy; sister of Michael (Kathy) McCarthy; aunt of Matthew, Eileen and Michael McCarthy; best friend to Lucky. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road Monday at 10:30 AM and from St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 11:15 AM. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 3-8 PM. Online register at www.CANNANFH.com.