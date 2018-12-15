Motorcyclist caught after speeding away from Chautauqua deputies

Chautauqua County deputies arrested a motorcyclist following a chase in the Town of Stockton late Friday night.

Anthony M. Digangi, 28, of Cassadaga, was accused of refusing to pull over after committing an alleged traffic violation at about 10:15 p.m. on Route 60, deputies said.

After he was apprehended, deputies placed 14 charges against him, including unlawful fleeing of a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, driving an unregistered motorcycle and speeding.

Unable to post $10,000 bail at his arraignment in the Town of Charlotte, Digangi was being detained at the Chautauqua County jail Saturday, pending further proceedings.