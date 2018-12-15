Share this article

Motorcyclist caught after speeding away from Chautauqua deputies

| Published | Updated

Chautauqua County deputies arrested a motorcyclist following a chase in the Town of Stockton late Friday night.

Anthony M. Digangi, 28, of Cassadaga, was accused of refusing to pull over after committing an alleged traffic violation at about 10:15 p.m. on Route 60, deputies said.

After he was apprehended, deputies placed 14 charges against him, including unlawful fleeing of a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, driving an unregistered motorcycle and speeding.

Unable to post $10,000 bail at his arraignment in the Town of Charlotte, Digangi was being detained at the Chautauqua County jail Saturday, pending further proceedings.

 

Lou Michel – Lou Michel is the main crime reporter for The Buffalo News and co-author of the best-seller, "American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing." He has received numerous state and national journalism awards.
