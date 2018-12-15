MORGANTE, Charles J.

December 12, 2018 of the town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Curto) Morgante; loving father of Ann and John (Elizabeth) Morgante; brother of Paul (late Delores) and the late Tina and Phillip (late Mary) Morgante; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 5-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Christopher's Church, on Monday, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice Foundation. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com