Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Vasilevskiy with heroic 48-save return to steal win from Leafs. (1)

2. Winnipeg Jets. Took over top spot in West with 4-3 OT win in Chicago. (7)

3. Nashville Predators. Subban's absence is 14 games and counting. (3)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Dropped three of four, giving up 16 goals, after OT win over Sabres. (2)

5. Calgary Flames. Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm might be NHL's top line. (5)

6. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin is on pace for 74 goals. Seriously. (8)

7. Buffalo Sabres. Nice bounceback for two wins, starting with third period against Kings. (6)

8. Colorado Avalanche. Goaltending struggle continues: Have given up 25 goals in last five games. (4)

9. Anaheim Ducks. Tough break for Miller to miss weeks with knee injury just as he's headed for victory record for U.S. goalies. (11)

10. San Jose Sharks. Kane: Nine goals, minus-8 rating in 33 games. (15)

11. Columbus Blue Jackets. Haven't established much at home, where they're only 8-7-1. (9)

12. Dallas Stars. Heiskanen leads rookie defensemen with 17 points. (10)

13. Boston Bruins. Meet Sabres Sunday for first time since Opening Night rout. (14)

14. Vegas Golden Knights. Brutal OT loss in Jersey after early 3-0 lead. (12)

15. Montreal Canadiens. Tatar at 12 goals, 24 points after playoff flameout in Vegas. (13)

16. Edmonton Oilers. Thriving under Hitchcock: Koskinen is 7-0 at home with 0.92 GAA. (17)

17. Minnesota Wild. Have given up the first goal in 21 of the last 31 games. (16)

18. Pittsburgh Penguins. Just as they climb into playoff spot, Letang injures knee. (20)

19. New York Islanders. Amateur hour at Barclays as blackout delays game vs. Vegas. (21)

20. Arizona Coyotes. Stepan burns ex-mates with OT goal against Rangers. (22)

21. New York Rangers. Can't be blowing 3-0 leads at home to Arizona. (23)

22. Ottawa Senators. Tough at home but Atlantic's worst on the road at 4-10-1. (25)

23. Detroit Red Wings. Drubbing by Caps was followed by home stinker against Sens. (19)

24. Vancouver Canucks. Went 2-0-1 in trip to St. Louis, Columbus and Nashville. (26)

25. Carolina Hurricanes. Aho has four points vs. Caps -- but Brind'Amour leaves him out of shootout. Bizarre. (18)

26. Philadelphia Flyers. Crushing collapse in Calgary: Three goals in final 1:42 turn 5-3 lead into 6-5 OT defeat. (28)

27. New Jersey Devils. Massive struggles continue for Schneider. (27)

28. St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly sinks Avs with short-handed breakaway goal in OT. (29)

29. Florida Panthers. Boughner's bunch is easily the biggest disappointment in the Atlantic. (24)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. Win over Pens snapped second eight-game losing streak of the season. (30)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Got so old and slow that 2014 seems like ages ago. (31)