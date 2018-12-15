Man charged in connection to Town of Lockport car break-ins

A Town of Lockport man was arrested in connection with several car break-ins late Wednesday or early Thursday in the 600 and 700 blocks of Gardenwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to reports, at least four vehicles were entered, with loose change taken from two. Other stolen articles included a Bluetooth device, a knife, three USB chargers and a GPS.

Deputies said that Christopher F. Cunningham, 22, of Fernwood Drive, was taken into custody and charged in connection with some of the incidents, although the specific charges against him were not reported.