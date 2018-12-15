MAHN, Dawn (Morrison)

Mahn - Dawn (nee Morrison)

On December 14, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late George M.; loving mother of Dennis (Rosemary) Mahn and Karen (Ron) Blandy; dearest grandmother of five; cherished great-grandmother of nine. Friends will be received 2-4 PM, Sunday, December 16, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd, Hamburg (corner Rte 5 & Camp Rds.), 716-627-2919, where a service will immediately follow at 4 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.