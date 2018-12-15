Lockport woman charged after car strikes home in Porter

A Lockport woman was charged with driving while impaired and several other counts after her car struck a home about 8 p.m. Monday on Youngstown-Lockport Road in Porter, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to reports, Janice B. Kearney, 35, of Plank Road, claimed she had looked down briefly at her GPS unit when the accident occurred. Witnesses told deputies they then saw Kearney throw several empty beer cans and bottles out of her vehicle and onto the lawn.

Officers said Kearney told them those containers were from the previous day, but that she had consumed some alcohol that evening. She registered a .04 reading on a Breathalyzer test, and was also charged with failure to keep right, making an unsafe lane change and several other counts.