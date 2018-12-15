Live trees are great, but what about after the holidays?

Wondering what to do with your live Christmas tree after the holidays have come and gone?

The City of Buffalo is providing three ways to recycle your holiday tree.

Drop if off from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, beginning Dec. 31 until Jan. 20 at three locations:

Cazenovia Park golf course parking lot, south of Seneca Street, at the foot of Wildwood Place

Shoshone Park parking lot, north of Hertel, at the foot of Beard Avenue

1120 Seneca St. rear parking lot between Babcock and Smith streets

Place it curbside for collection on residents' scheduled garbage pick up day from Jan. 2 through Jan. 20.

Or bring it to 1120 Seneca St. for the "After the Holidays Recycling and Electronics Waste Recycling" event 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5.