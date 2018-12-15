KOZIOL, Dorothy F. (Mrozinski)

KOZIOL - Dorothy F. (nee Mrozinski)

December 13, 2018. Wife of the late Bernard; dear mother of Michael (Linda), Anthony (Allyssa), Andrea (Frank) Mintz, Steven (Sharon), Katherine (David) Krieger, and Elizabeth (William) Harrer; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sister of Carl (Jacqueline) Mroz and the late Regina Mackowiak, Alfreda Malinowski and Richard Mrozinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's on the Lake Church, S-4737 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, Monday 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Dorothy was a member of Queen of Peace Mothers Club and St. Barbara's Society. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo appreciated. Condolences available at www.pacerfuneralhome.com