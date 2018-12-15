KEENEY, Milton L.

KEENEY - Milton L. December 13, 2018, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Betty (Bouton) Keeney; dear father of, Kathy Demonte, Michael Keeney, Sean (Yvette) Keeney, Cheryl (Chris) Jordan, Mark Callen, Todd (Chris) Callen and Jim (Rebecca) Lewis; brother of Pat (John) Brown and the late Dennis Keeney; also survived by 18 grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 2-4 & 6-8 pm, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service, on Wednesday at 10:30 am, at Kenmore Presbyterian Church, 2771 Delaware Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be shared at, www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com