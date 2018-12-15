Deaths Death Notices
KEENEY, Milton L.
KEENEY - Milton L. December 13, 2018, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Betty (Bouton) Keeney; dear father of, Kathy Demonte, Michael Keeney, Sean (Yvette) Keeney, Cheryl (Chris) Jordan, Mark Callen, Todd (Chris) Callen and Jim (Rebecca) Lewis; brother of Pat (John) Brown and the late Dennis Keeney; also survived by 18 grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 2-4 & 6-8 pm, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service, on Wednesday at 10:30 am, at Kenmore Presbyterian Church, 2771 Delaware Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be shared at, www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook