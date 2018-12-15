High School Extra: City Honors stays perfect

Kevion Taylor made exactly one shot out of 13 from the field Friday night.

Of course, that one shot happened to be a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to lift City Honors over MST Seneca, 56-55, the Indians’ first loss of the season.

Team captain Jaden Slaughter led the Centaurs with 25 points, including two 3-pointers. Earl Howard led the Indians with 20.

The game was as close as the score suggests, and City Honors coach John Kudla made sure to credit Seneca for a hard-fought contest.

“Our offense did a nice job of exploiting them man to man, they made a great adjustment when they went to zone,” said Kudla.

The Indians’ stingy defense held City Honors to just three points in the third quarter as they took a five-point lead into the last 15 minutes.

The Centaurs were not done yet. Amir Radford and Caleb Chapman each hit big three-pointers to keep City Honors in the game before Taylor sank his winner.

“They never gave up, they never quit,” said Kudla.

Still-undefeated City Honors will host Da Vinci on Dec. 18.

Romanowski hits 1,000

Williamsville East’s Rachel Romanowski joined the 1,000-point club in East’s 60-42 victory over Hamburg.

Romanowski is averaging 18 points per game this season. She only needed 11 to break the mark.

Haskell drops 41 in win

Simply put, Danielle Haskell has a knack for scoring.

The junior sensation recorded 41 points in Franklinville’s 71-65 win over Salamanca, just two days after she put up 35 in a loss to Sacred Heart.

“She’s always been special, she has a knack for putting the ball in the basket, but it comes from how hard she works at the game,” said Panthers’ coach Allan Dunlap.

The victory was not entirely on Haskell’s shoulders, though. Fellow junior and fellow team captain Abby McCoy recorded 23 points in the win.

Defensively, Abby Brunell nabbed 11 rebounds while chipping in six points.

“The kids on my team really accept roles well, they know what they’re good at and doing that well,” said Dunlap.

Both Haskell and McCoy have received Division I offers, according to Dunlap. McCoy expects to play at SUNY Cortland, while Haskell and her coach prefer to keep her offers under wraps for the time being.

Lew-Port tops Ken East

Lew-Port remained undefeated on the season after a high-scoring bout with Niagara Frontier League rival Kenmore East. The Lancers defeated the Bulldogs, 96-84. to improve to 6-0.

Lew-Port has scored 96 points in back-to-back games. They defeated Grand Island Wednesday by the same score.

Team captain Trent Scott led the way with 31 points, including six buckets from beyond the stripe. Roddy Gale was not far behind, adding 25 points of his own.

Senior Nate Murdie led the Bulldogs with 30 points.

Lew-Port will try for their seventh win in a row on Dec. 18 at CSAT.

The Eagles lost a close game to Grand Island Friday, 54-51.

St. Joe’s hockey cruises

The St. Joe’s federation hockey team improved to 6-0-1 with a 4-0 win over Lancaster.

Frank Attea, Mitchell Floccare, Joe Tobia and Connor Mckendry each scored for the Marauders.

Goaltender Trevor Galante stopped 21 Legends shots to earn the shutout.

St. Joe’s has a date with public school rival Williamsville North next Thursday.

Glowniak rolls 600 series

For the third time in a week, Rachel Glowniak threw a 600 series as Dunkirk topped Jamestown, 3-1, in ECIC bowling action.

The Marauders overall recorded a score of 2,543.

Glowniak threw a 629 Monday, a 632 Wednesday with a 258 high game, and a 646 series Friday with a high game of 257.

Mariah Glowniak rolled a 551 series with a 203 high game. Hannah Ellman added a 493.

Jamestown was led by Emily Ryberg, who threw a 588 series.Alexis Cohen rolled a 541, and Abby Derby threw a 449 series.

Jeffe brothers sign offers

East Aurora standout golfers Matt and Mitch Jeffe will continue their careers in college.

The brothers each signed letters of intent to play at Division II schools in the fall. Matt will golf for Trevecca Nazarene in Nashville, Tenn., while Mitch will take his talents to Cedarville University in Ohio.

Matt and Mitch were key parts of East Aurora/Holland’s stellar season that ended with an ECIC championship in October.

Matt shot a 38 at the ECIC championships, and Mitch shot a 39.

Sambrotto going Div. I

Sweet Home running phenom Ray Sambrotto is headed to the University of Massachusetts.

The senior announced on Twitter Thursday that he had signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a Minuteman.

Sambrotto finished third overall among Division Two runners at the ECIC Cross-Country championships last October.

He was also named to the Buffalo News’ All-Western New York Scholar Athlete Team, one of 135 students from the area’s 100-plus public and private schools.