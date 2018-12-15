HAIM, Marcia B. (Kendzierski)

December 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Paul C. Haim; loving mother of Jeffrey (Kathryn) Haim, Amanda (Michael) Rinallo, and the late Matthew Haim; cherished Nana of Paul J. Haim; sister of Helen (Ed) Derenda, late Tom (Pat), predeceased by Mary Jendraszek, Theresa (Chet) Kuczewski; survived by nieces and nephews. Liturgical Services Monday morning at 8:45 AM from KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, and in St. Casimir R.C. Church at 9:30 AM. Family present to receive friends Saturday 4-7 PM and Sunday 4-8 PM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.