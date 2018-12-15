GUZZETTA, Leonard F. Sr.

GUZZETTA - Leonard F. Sr. Of Angola, NY, entered into rest December 14, 2018, age 89. Husband of the late Gloria M. (Smith) Guzzetta; dearest father of Leonard Guzzetta Jr. and Meri (Craig) Hutchinson; brother of Louis and Joseph Guzzetta, the late Antoinette Kajm and Jerald Guzzetta; also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends on Monday, at 10:30 AM in the Addison Funeral Home Inc., 262 Main Street, Angola, NY, services will follow at 11 AM.