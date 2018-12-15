GUDGEL, Mary (Gregory)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest December 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late David Gudgel and the late Salvatore Paladino; devoted mother of Gary (Deborah) Paladino, Mark Paladino, and the late Frances (Thomas) Brown; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jean Gregory, James Gregory, and the late George (Dolores) Gregory; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com