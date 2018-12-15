GREENMAN, Paul G.

GREENMAN - Paul G. December 12, 2018, of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of Diane (Grabowski) Greenman; father of the late baby Greenman; brother of the late Patricia Kurowski and Kathleen (late Richard) Grabowski; survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday at 9 AM and in the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, at 10 AM. Family present Sunday 3-7 PM. Mr. Greenman was a member of Local 210, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Post 880, Eden, NY.