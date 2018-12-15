Falls student to face charges after substitute teacher's aide is assaulted at BOCES school

Criminal charges are pending against a student after a substitute teacher’s aide suffered a concussion in a confrontation Dec. 5 in the Orleans-Niagara BOCES Niagara Career and Technical Education Center on Saunders Settlement Road in Cambria, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred after a 17-year-old female student from Niagara Falls asked to go to the school’s main office after a disruption in a classroom.

The report said the student tried to push past the aide, who was standing in the doorway, then punched him several times in the head and face, causing cuts and bruises and knocking off his glasses. In a struggle that ensued, the two fell to the floor. The student was placed on a five-day superintendent’s suspension.