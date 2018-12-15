EGGER, Diane D.

EGGER, Diane D. - Three years ago today, our Lord wrapped his loving arms around you and took you to be with Him in Heaven. If love could have saved you, dear, you never would have passed. May you rest in eternal peace, Diane, and may my daily prayer and wish be granted to join us together one day again soon. I remain as broken hearted today as I was the first day you left me. I would trade all of my tomorrows, Diane, for one single yesterday with you. YOUR LOVING HUSBAND, GEORGE AND FAMILY.