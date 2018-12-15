CRANE, Dominic J.

CRANE - Dominic J. December 12, 2018, age 12. Beloved son of Brian J. (Alison) Crane and Michelle M. (James) Lagowski; best big brother of Ellery, Reagan and Riley; cherished grandson of Barbara (late Buck) Cox, Deborah Yager, Dale (Kelly) Passero, Mary Lou (Bob) Mueller and Ian (Denise) Johnson; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HCMA - Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association or the VA Hospital of Buffalo. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com