Buffalo man arrested in drug raid on Jefferson

A Tioga Street man was charged with possession of heroin, tranquilizers and marijuana when police raided a Jefferson Avenue residence, authorities said Saturday.

Intelligence and narcotics detectives recovered four bags of heroin, 50 prescription tranquilizers, a bag of marijuana and a digital scale in the home on Jefferson near Broadway. The raid was conducted at about 6:15 a.m. Friday after police obtained a search warrant from Buffalo City Court.

Steve Micolas, 28, who was found in a back bedroom, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.