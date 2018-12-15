Jets' Henry Anderson fined $10K for hit on Bills' Stephen Hauschka

The NFL has issued a fine of $10,026 to the Jets' Henry Anderson for his blind side hit on Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka, according to multiple reports from NFL Media. The fine was for unnecessary roughness.

After Hauschka's 49-yard field-goal attempt just before halftime was blocked, Anderson hit the kicker as the Jets tried running back the recovery. Hauschka suffered a hip injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, although he is expected to play.

There was no penalty on the play, but it drew the ire of the Bills, coach Sean McDermott and Bills fans. McDermott said, "there's no place in football for it," when asked about the hit this week.

Anderson said the play was fair and not illegal in an appearance on Pat McAfee's podcast.

"When the guy who picked up the fumble reversed field, he started angling toward the ball carrier and started positioning himself," Anderson said. "He wasn’t in a dead sprint or anything, but he was working his way to cut him off and to try to make the tackle. I saw that and I know as a defensive player, the defensive coaches always tell you that the kickers are kind of under the same umbrella as quarterbacks. If they are trying to stay out of the play, you’re not supposed to tough them because they are protected by the rules. If they start making their way and positioning themselves to make a play on the ball, they are fair game and you can hit them."