AROMOLA - Francis L. Sr. "Frank"

Of West Seneca. Entered into rest December 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Geraldine M. "Geri" (nee Saltzman) Aromola; devoted father of Frank Jr. (Kimberly) Aromola, Joseph (Timi) Aromola and the late Linda (Edward) O'Connell; step-father of Angela (Kenneth) Wallens-Sykes, Lisa (Kevin) Currier and Angelo (Penny) Lima; cherished grandfather of 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Salvatore and Mary Aromola; dear brother of Salvatore (Barbara) Aromola and Constance (late Paul) Hageman; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday (December 15) from 3-6 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com