MAC sets UB football opponents, locations for 2019

The University at Buffalo football team will get to avenge its only Mid-American Conference regular season loss when Ohio University comes to UB Stadium next season.

Ohio beat the Bulls, 52-17, on Nov. 14 in Athens.

The MAC announced Friday the home and away games for each team for the 2019 football season.

UB will host Bowling Green, Ohio, Central Michigan and Toledo. The Bulls will travel to Akron, Kent State, Miami and Eastern Michigan. The games are the opposite of the sites for the 2018 games.

Dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Before beginning the MAC season, UB will play non-conference games Aug. 31 against Robert Morris, Sept. 7 at Penn State, Sept. 14 at Liberty and new coach Hugh Freeze, and Sept. 21 against Temple in Amherst. UB beat Temple, 36-29, at Lincoln Financial Field.