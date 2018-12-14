U.S. files complaint against 3 shipping companies for defrauding Defense Department

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Buffalo against three transportation freight companies, alleging that they systematically overcharged the U.S. Department of Defense for freight carrier services and made false statements to the government that hid their misconduct, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The entities being sued are YRC Freight of Akron, Ohio, and Roadway Express and Yellow Transportation, both of Overland Park, Kan.

The complaint alleges that, for more than seven years, the companies defrauded the Department of Defense of millions of dollars for shipments that were actually lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which they charged the government. It also claims the companies knowingly made or used false statements to the government that concealed their overcharging practices, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.