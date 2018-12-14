SZYMANSKI, Estelle E. (Solak)

Of the City of Tonwanda, December 13, 2018. Beloved wife of John J. Szymanski; dear mother of John J., Jr. (Marcie Nowak) and Jerry (Rosanna) Szymanski; loving grandmother of John Michael (Talia), Adam, Chris (Andrea), and Jaclyn Szymanski; great-grandmother of A.J. and Estelle; sister of Edward (late Laura) Solak; predeceased by five brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 1565 Sheridan Dr., at Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday at 10 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com