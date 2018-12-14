Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 14, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to explorer and entertainment television journalist Ashlan Gorse Cousteau, born on this date in 1980, “There is nothing like the thrill of walking through the jungle looking for a tiger and knowing they could be watching you already.”

SOUP’S ON – The Lockport CARES Emergency Homeless Shelter benefits from proceeds from a hot chowder sale hosted by Lockport Alliance Church, 555 Davison Road, Lockport, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Chowder is $3 a serving, $7.50 a quart.

SEASON OF HARMONY – Ladies First, a barbershop harmony quartet, will be special guests as the Sanborn Historical Society hosts Caroling at the Farm at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Refreshments follow. Admission is free, but reservations are requested. Call 990-6909.

The Buffalo Schwaben Chor will present a German Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. Refreshments follow. Free-will offerings are welcome.

The Buffalo Silver Band plays a free Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Nicholas Church, 539 Main St., West Seneca. Refreshments follow.

The Adult Choir at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder, offers its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Monday. A reception follows. Admission is free. All are welcome.

CHURCH NOTE – A holiday tradition returns after a two-year break when historic St. Mary’s Church, 211 Eagle St., Medina, again presents “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Carols will be sung by the Genesee Chorale from Batavia, while the Scripture lessons will be delivered by readers from nine area churches. A prelude on the St. Mary’s pipe organ, currently undergoing restoration, begins at 6:30. Admission is free. All are welcome.

