Police in Nevada confirm identity of Salamanca murder suspect

Police in Henderson, Nev., on Thursday confirmed the identity of a Cattaraugus County man in their custody who is wanted on a murder charge in Salamanca, and is awaiting extradition to Western New York.

Brandon Francis, 22, of Salamanca is accused of killing Juwaan Holt, 22, of Buffalo. Holt was stabbed in the abdomen Saturday morning at 357 Broad St. in Salamanca, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect in that fatal stabbing fled to Nevada, sheriff's officials said.

According to the Henderson Police Department in Nevada, Francis has been in police custody since Sunday and was arraigned in Nevada on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the investigation by Salamanca police and the Sheriff's Office into Saturday's fatal stabbing is ongoing.

 

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
