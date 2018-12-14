MARKEL, Thomas O. "Tom"

Of Buffalo, NY. Passed on December 12, 2018. Beloved husband of Roberta "Bobbi" Burstein-Markel. Devoted father of Aaron and Jacob Markel. Loving son of Fannye and the late Morris Markel. Brother of Lawrence, William (Lynn), Lisa Anne, and Ellen Markel (Morgan Smith). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Friday at 1:00 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Tom's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or MATRA Scholarship Fund at www.delcf.org/donations/matra-scholarship-fund. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com