Lockport to use exam to choose police chief; Preisch says he won't take test

Steven C. Preisch, who has been interim City of Lockport police chief since June, said Friday that he doesn't intend to take a civil-service examination for the permanent position.

Instead of appointing Preisch or anyone else as chief, the city Police Board decided Thursday to simply offer an open civil-service examination March 2 to create a list of candidates for the $103,000-a-year job.

The board asked the city Civil Service Commission to open the test to all eligible officers. Civil Service Secretary Mary Pat Holz said the scores won't be known until May or June. The chief would be chosen from the top three scorers. Candidates have until Jan. 28 to sign up.

"My intent is not to sit for the exam," Preisch said.