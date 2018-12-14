Liberty to offer 'starter service' in new cab contract at bus station

Liberty Cab Co. takes over exclusive taxi service at the downtown bus station Saturday under an agreement with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Liberty Cab, in business 42 years, will offer “starter service” at the Metropolitan Transportation Center’s cab stand as part of the new contract.

“People will be able to get help with their luggage, getting directions, costs and routes,” said Liberty spokesman Tony Farina. “It will start inside but maybe we’ll move outside in the good weather.”

CEO Bill Yuhnke said Liberty is using new dispatch technology and two national booking apps to compete with ride-sharing companies.

NFTA commissioners recently approved the Liberty contract for the next three years, with an option to renew for two more one-year periods. The authority resolution says the new agreement was competitively bid with service standards that include scheduling requirements, minimum number of vehicles available, vehicle condition, dispatch and driver services.

The authority said only Liberty submitted a bid for the contract, with the NFTA to receive $12,000 the first year, increasing 3 percent in each following year for a five-year total of $63,708.