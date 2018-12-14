LEWCZYK, Joseph C.

LEWCZYK - Joseph C. December 12, 2018, age 89. Beloved husband of 61 years to Delores E. (nee Wollert) Lewczyk; loving father of Christopher (Lisa) Lewczyk, Laurie Ann (Joseph) Nardecchia and James (Melissa) Lewczyk; cherished grandfather of Nina, Rachel, Matthew, Emily and the late Silvio; caring brother of Helen (William) Secen, Matthew (Terry) Lewzcyk and the late Geraldine Lewczyk, Charles Lewczyk, Howard Lewczyk, Dorothy Mykens, Viola Kurpita and Mary Lewczyk; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Infant of Prague Church at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com